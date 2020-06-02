Search Continues for Missing Ansonia Baby Six Months Later

Vanessa Morales, a baby girl from Ansonia, has been missing for six months and police continue to investigate her disappearance and ask anyone with information to come forward.

Ansonia police launched the investigation on Dec. 2, 2019, when they found Vanessa’s mother, 43-year-old Christine Holloway, dead in their Myrtle Avenue home after she failed to show up for work.

Her family reported that she had not heard from her.

There was no sign of baby Vanessa and police issued a Silver Alert, then escalated the case to an Amber Alert.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of Holloway’s death to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Jose Morales, Vanessa's father, was dating Holloway at the time and Ansonia police charged him with murder and tampering with evidence on Feb. 7. He pleaded not guilty.

Ansonia Police said they continue to investigate the disappearance of Vanessa and a Graco car seat, a polka-dot blanket, an Eddie Bauer backpack and a teething key ring are still items of interest in the case and have not been found.

“Our investigation remains active and we encourage anyone with information to please contact us,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-735-1885 or the information can be forwarded to the department through Tip411.