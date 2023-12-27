Search for beloved pet, displaced by a house fire, continues in Canton

Canton community members are coming together to help a family find a lost dog. The dog fled during a fire that partially damaged a home, just days before Christmas.

The dog’s name is Bosun. A fluffy, golden brown and white, 1-year-old Bernedoodle.

“He’s sweet and he’s kind. He’s fun-loving,” said Jenna Bush, describing her 25-pound pup.

Around the area of East Mountain Rd., there are posters alerting people of the missing pet. They are on trees and poles in various places. The family wants people to be on the lookout for their puppy that’s been gone since December 23rd, the night of the fire.

Shrouded in plastic today are the remnants of the chimney fire that has shaken the Bush family household. The damage though is a secondary thought.

“We just want to get Bosun back. Everything else is no big deal,” said Russell Bush.

Bosum is a beloved family pet, who the Bush family, along with first responders, have searched for at length.

“We walked the woods until 2:30 in the morning, with every officer who is on duty,” added Russell Bush.

On Wednesday, an organized, systematic search was coordinated by CT Dog Gone Recovery, with specific instructions, not to call out or approach the dog.

“This pup suffered something very traumatic,” said CT Dog Gone Recovery volunteer, Donna Russo. “He’s in survival mode. We don’t want a lot of people searching because it could chase him out of the area.”

For the Bush family, Bosun is special puppy, carefully selected to fit in with children who were once leery of dogs.

“We found this incredible animal that has become part of our family,” explained Jenna Bush. “He is truly my fourth child. So, this is brutal for all of us.”

A confirmed sighting of Bosun hasn’t happened since the night of the fire, when he was spotted near Hoffman Rd. That’s not too far from the Bush family home, where they are hopeful, he will soon return.

“I mean it would be the very best gift in the whole world,” Jenna Bush said. “So, we are holding onto a lot of hope."