Search suspended for 15-year-old swimmer reported missing in Westerly, RI

A 15-year-old boy remains missing after the search was suspended for the teen who was last seen in the water Thursday night in Westerly, Rhode Island.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports the boy, from New London, Connecticut, was with his family at Dunes Park Beach in Westerly. He was swimming after hours with a group of 12 people to the right of a jetty around 7 p.m. when he went under the water and never resurfaced. There were no lifeguards on duty at the time.

Officials told WJAR they received a call for a reported drowning at 7:15 p.m. and responded to the beach. A subsequent search was launched, but recovery efforts had slowed Friday and the Coast Guard said it's highly unlikely the boy would be found alive.

“We still will have some boats in the water and some ATVs, then it’s going to become more of a localized departmental search and rescue,” Misquamicut Fire Chief Todd Findeisen told WJAR.

Avery Rindell, of Westerly, lives down the street from Dunes Park Beach, and says he's thinking twice about swimming in the area.

“I have a 15-year-old brother, so it’s really scary to think, like, we always go swimming in these waters, like, literally every day. So, it’s like no one knows when it’s going to happen,” Rindell told WJAR.

According to WJAR, the Weekapaug Breachway drains and fills a large pond along Atlantic Avenue. The tide rushing though the channel and rip currents in the surf can make swimming in the area dangerous.

There have been several drownings in Rhode Island this month, including a 39-year-old man who tried to rescue two young swimmers in Narragansett and a 28-year-old woman who was out for a late night swim with her boyfriend Conimicut Point.