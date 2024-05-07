Teachers, community members rally to prevent job & program cuts at Enfield schools

Community members and teachers are rallying to save jobs and programs at schools in Enfield.

Many fear deep cuts are possible if the town council does not step up with funding.

“I love our teachers. I love the schools. And I think that they offer so many good opportunities for so many students. And it would be really sad to see those getting taken,” said Kallianna Zaugg, an Enfield High junior.

Amid fears of not enough funding for next year, we’re told about 120 teachers have received preemptive pink slips.

Educators are on edge not knowing if they’ll return to their classroom next year.

“I'm nervous. Nervous for the future of the children here. Nervous for my own family without the job, you know, how am I going to provide for my own family?” said Jessica Miner, an Enfield special education teacher.

The crowd was looking to send a message to the town council which right now is debating the budget including for the schools.

“They're out of COVID funds. There is no more money to rely on and that's why we're in the situation we're in right now,” said Mayor Ken Nelson, R – Enfield.

Amid concerns about raising taxes, we’re told some councilors are looking at an increase for the school budget at two percent or less.

But others back what the school board proposed at nearly nine percent to help avoid cuts.

“We’re willing to do that and we support doing that,” said Gina Cekala, D – Enfield Town Councilor. “Because that’s what they need.”

There’s not a lot of time to figure it out.

A budget is supposed to be voted on in two weeks.