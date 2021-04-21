Secretary of the State Announces Plans for Election System Upgrades

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said in a statement that the Bond Commission passed $4 million in funds for upgrades to Connecticut’s election infrastructure and those funds, combined with around $4.5 million in federal funds from the Help America Vote Act, will go toward modernizing the election infrastructure for a more secure, reliable, and accessible voting system.

This funding will go toward:

Replacing the Central Voter Registration System

Replacing the Election Management System/Online Election Night Results Portal

Evaluation of the next generation of voting equipment

State officials said Connecticut has not replaced the tabulators used to count ballots since they were first purchased and introduced in 2008

Expansion of Automatic Voter Registration to other state voter registration agencies

The Office of the Secretary of the State will begin the process of putting together a group to evaluate next generation voting technology.