Secretary of the State Announces Plans for Election System Upgrades

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said in a statement that the Bond Commission passed $4 million in funds for upgrades to Connecticut’s election infrastructure and those funds, combined with around $4.5 million in federal funds from the Help America Vote Act, will go toward modernizing the election infrastructure for a more secure, reliable, and accessible voting system.

This funding will go toward:

  • Replacing the Central Voter Registration System
  • Replacing the Election Management System/Online Election Night Results Portal
  • Evaluation of the next generation of voting equipment
  • State officials said Connecticut has not replaced the tabulators used to count ballots since they were first purchased and introduced in 2008
  • Expansion of Automatic Voter Registration to other state voter registration agencies

The Office of the Secretary of the State will begin the process of putting together a group to evaluate next generation voting technology.

