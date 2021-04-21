Secretary of the State Announces Plans for Election System Upgrades

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said in a statement that the Bond Commission passed $4 million in funds for upgrades to Connecticut’s election infrastructure and those funds, combined with around $4.5 million in federal funds from the Help America Vote Act, will go toward modernizing the election infrastructure for a more secure, reliable, and accessible voting system.
This funding will go toward:
- Replacing the Central Voter Registration System
- Replacing the Election Management System/Online Election Night Results Portal
- Evaluation of the next generation of voting equipment
- State officials said Connecticut has not replaced the tabulators used to count ballots since they were first purchased and introduced in 2008
- Expansion of Automatic Voter Registration to other state voter registration agencies
The Office of the Secretary of the State will begin the process of putting together a group to evaluate next generation voting technology.
