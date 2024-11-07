Decision 2024

Sen. Lisa Seminara ousted from state senate seat in 8th district

By Angela Fortuna

State Sen. Lisa Seminara has conceded in the 8th Senate District race against Democratic challenger Paul Honig.

The incumbent ran for reelection but fell short in votes to keep her seat.

"The voters have spoken, and I respect their decision," Seminara said in a statement.

Seminara was first elected in 2022. She served as a ranking member on the Education Committee and is a licensed clinical social worker.

The senator recently spoke with Face the Facts about the consequences of making school threats on children.

Seminara addressed Honig saying, "I wish you success as you take on the responsibilities of the office. It is my sincere hope you will govern with a commitment to the well-being of all our citizens."

Honig said Seminara "ran a spirited campaign and worked hard as a state senator."

"Thank you to the voters of the 8th district who chose me to represent them in the state senate. I am honored to be your representative and humbled by the faith that you've put in me," Honig said in a statement.

He said it's the first time in 50 years that the 8th district will be represented by a democrat.

The 8th district includes Avon, Barkhamsted, Canton, Colebrook, Granby, Hartland, Harwinton, New Hartford, Norfolk, Simsbury and Torrington.

