Senate Passes Bill for Early Voting in Connecticut

A bill that would allow Connecticut voters to cast their ballots early passed overnight.

The bill passed 27 to 7 in the Senate early Wednesday morning. Connecticut is just one of four states that currently doesn't allow in-person voting, but with this process, that could change.

Overall the bill would allow a couple of things. It would give Connecticut voters 14 days to cast their general election ballots early and in-person.

It would also allow seven early voting days for most primaries and four for presidential primaries and special elections.

This has been something Connecticut voters have overwhelmingly supported in the past and both parties say they are coming together to make it happen.

"My great hope is that one day we can extend this early voting to all elections," said Sen. Mae Flexer, (D) 29th District.

"A vote in the democracy in a government where the people rule that vote is so critically important that we must look to endeavor to get to a bipartisan solution," said Sen. Kevin Kelly, (R) Senate Minority Leader.

The bill now heads to Governor Ned Lamont's desk for his signature. It would take effect in January.