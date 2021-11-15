Series of Car Break-Ins, Thefts Alarms Residents in Glastonbury

Glastonbury police received more than half a dozen reports of suspects trying to break into cars or steal them early Monday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., surveillance video shows a vehicle turning around in a Glastonbury driveway. One person jumps out and appears to check the first car’s door before running off-screen. The owner of the home says the suspect tried the doors of another car.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“This is actually the third time we’ve been hit,” said John LaPlante.

LaPlante says he immediately called police. Since his doors were all locked, he says nothing was taken.

Glastonbury police received multiple reports of people breaking into cars, a vehicle trying to be stolen, and a catalytic converter taken. Authorities say they can’t say for sure if they’re all related but that the timing is suspicious.

Some neighbors say they’ve never heard of their street being targeted until now.

“I’ve been here 25 years. This is the first I’m hearing that,” said Joao Sebastiao.

“We’ve been hearing about it on the news, and I’m very concerned about it,” said Gary DeCrescenzo.

Patrol officers and the auto theft team are out looking for the suspects. Police report the suspects drove a gray Infiniti Q50 they say is stolen.

Authorities say it’s an important reminder to lock your cars, take your keys, and secure your belongings. It’s something many people we spoke to already do.

“I lock up everything. We have the front doors always locked. The garage, the cars are always in the garage,” said DeCrescenzo.

While LaPlante continues to be vigilant as well, he says something needs to change to discourage what keeps happening.

“I think the police are doing all they can do, but I think they’re hamstrung by the laws,” said LaPlante.

Police say they believe the suspects driving the Infiniti also stole the license plate off a similar vehicle on Glastonbury Boulevard. Police report that the original plate number of the car is AJ27591. Police say the stolen plate is 1AVJA9.

If you see the vehicle or any other suspicious activity, you’re asked to call police.