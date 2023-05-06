Serious Accident Shuts Down Part of Route 81 in Haddam

A busy stretch of roadway in Haddam is shut down while State Police investigate a serious accident.

It happened around 5:50 Saturday evening in the area of 968 Killingworth Road (Route 81).

According to authorities, a car and motorcycle had collided, which resulted in serious injuries.

Life Star was requested to the scene, but it is unclear if anyone was taken to the hosptial.

Route 81 is currently closed between Burr and Beaver Meadow Roads. Authorities did not say when they anticipate that stretch of roadway to reopen.

Anyone traveling in the area is being asked to seek alternate routes.