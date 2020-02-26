Serious Crash Causing Delays on I-84E in Newtown

Drivers should expect delays on I-84 eastbound in Newtown after a serious crash, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers said serious injuries have been reported in the crash near exit 10. Police said one vehicle went off the road and into the median.

The right lane is closed near exit 10, police said. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Traffic cameras show significant backups in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.