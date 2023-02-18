2 Dead After Crash on Cross Road in Waterford

Two people have died after a crash on Cross Road in Waterford on Saturday morning.

Police said a vehicle left the road and went into a wooded area between Parkway North and Route 85.

At the time of the crash, authorities said three people were in the car.

Two of the people who were in the car have since died, according to officers. Investigators have not released the identities of the people who died.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The accident investigation team is at the scene and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at (860) 442-9451.