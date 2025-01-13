Middletown

Serious crash closes multiple roads in Middletown

A serious crash has closed multiple roads in Middletown on Monday morning.

Police said the crash is near South Main Street and Brush Hill Road.

According to police, the crash is serious. It's unclear how many vehicles are involved or how many people may be injured.

There are road closures in the area of the crash.

Anyone nearby is asked to avoid the area and should find alternate routes.

