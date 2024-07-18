Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck on Route 159 in Suffield

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Route 159 in Suffield on Wednesday evening.

Police said the collision happened in the 1800 block of Mapleton Avenue, also known as Route 159.

According to police, serious injuries were reported and the pedestrian was transported to the hospital.

Route 159 is currently closed from Hickory Street to the Massachusetts line and the accident reconstruction team has been called.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

Anyone in the area is urged to find alternate routes.