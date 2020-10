Part of Shepard Avenue in Hamden will be closed for hours after a serious crash.

Hamden police said they are investigating the crash and Shepard Avenue will be closed between Sherman Avenue and West Shepard Avenue for the next several hours.

The Hamden Fire Department is reporting that two people have been taken to the hospital.

