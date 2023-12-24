Serious injuries reported after 2 dirt bikes crash in Thompson

Serious injuries have been reported after two dirt bikes crashed in Thompson on Saturday.

State police were called to Baker Road shortly before 4 p.m. after getting a report of a crash.

Authorities said two dirt bikes collided and serious injuries were reported. Life Flight was called to the scene.

Troopers did not say exactly how many people are injured.

The crash remains under investigation.