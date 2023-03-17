Serious Injuries Reported After Motorcycle Crash in Stratford

Serious injuries are reported after a motorcycle crash on Route 15 in Stratford and an off-ramp is closed.
State police said troopers from Troop G responded to a crash on Route 15 South on the exit 53 off-ramp and the ramp is closed.
No additional information was immediately available.
