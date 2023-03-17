Stratford

Serious Injuries Reported After Motorcycle Crash in Stratford

Route 15 in Stratford March 17 2023
Connecticut Department of Transportation

Serious injuries are reported after a motorcycle crash on Route 15 in Stratford and an off-ramp is closed.

State police said troopers from Troop G responded to a crash on Route 15 South on the exit 53 off-ramp and the ramp is closed.

No additional information was immediately available.

Stratford
