At least two people were seriously injured in a crash on Main Street in Rocky Hill Wednesday night.

Rocky Hill police said multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in the area of 3372 Main St. around 7:30 p.m.

A utility pole was also damaged.

The road is closed between Brook Street and the Cromwell town line. Drivers should avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.