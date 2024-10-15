Serious injuries reported in collision involving a pedestrian in Lisbon

Serious injuries have been reported after a collision involving a pedestrian in Lisbon.

Troopers responded to River Road Monday around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian that was struck.

Serious injuries were reported. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accident reconstruction team was called to the area and is investigating.

A portion of the road was closed. It has since reopened.