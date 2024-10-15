Lisbon

Serious injuries reported in collision involving a pedestrian in Lisbon

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Serious injuries have been reported after a collision involving a pedestrian in Lisbon.

Troopers responded to River Road Monday around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian that was struck.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Serious injuries were reported. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accident reconstruction team was called to the area and is investigating.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A portion of the road was closed. It has since reopened.

This article tagged under:

Lisbon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us