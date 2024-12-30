Farmington

Serious injuries reported in crash on I-84 West in Farmington

Multiple people are injured after a serious crash on Interstate 84 West in Farmington on Monday morning.

Troopers responded to I-84 West between exits 38 and 39A around 5:45 a.m.

The crash was reportedly in the left and center lanes and all lanes of the highway were briefly closed.

The highway has since fully reopened.

According to state police, both drivers were taken to the hospital. Serious injuries were reported.

