Brooklyn

Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on Route 6 in Brooklyn, Conn.

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Serious injuries were reported in a crash on Route 6 in Brooklyn, Connecticut, on Monday night.

Troopers were called to a crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Day Street around 8 p.m.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported. It's unclear exactly how many people are injured.

Part of the road was closed for an investigation. It is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
