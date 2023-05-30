Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on Route 6 in Brooklyn, Conn.

Serious injuries were reported in a crash on Route 6 in Brooklyn, Connecticut, on Monday night.

Troopers were called to a crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Day Street around 8 p.m.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported. It's unclear exactly how many people are injured.

Part of the road was closed for an investigation. It is active and ongoing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.