Serious Injuries Reported in East Granby Pedestrian Crash

Connecticut State Police are investigating a serious-injury crash in East Granby.

Troopers responded to Rainbow Road at about 9:15 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash.

The pedestrian has serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It's unclear how they're doing at this time.

Emergency personnel and fire officials also responded to the scene. State police are actively investigating.

The east and westbound lanes of Rainbow Road are shut down. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

No additional information was immediately available.

