Haddam

Serious injuries reported in Haddam crash

By Cailyn Blonstein

Serious injuries have been reported in a crash in Haddam on Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened on River Road around 6:30 a.m. The crash appeared to involve two vehicles at the intersection with Saybrook Road.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported. It's unclear exactly how many people are injured.

The area is closed at this time. There's no estimate for when it will reopen.

No other details about the crash have been released.

