Serious injuries reported in North Branford crash

A person has serious injuries after a car crash in North Branford Friday night.

The police department said a two-car accident happened in the area of Route 80 and Totoket Road around 9 p.m.

Route 80 was closed late Friday night as police conducted their investigation.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.