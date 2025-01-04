North Branford

Serious injuries reported in North Branford crash

North-Branford-Police-Department
NBC Connecticut

A person has serious injuries after a car crash in North Branford Friday night.

The police department said a two-car accident happened in the area of Route 80 and Totoket Road around 9 p.m.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Route 80 was closed late Friday night as police conducted their investigation.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

North Branford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us