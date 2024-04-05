Several apartment buildings without water service in Groton

Several apartment buildings in Groton were without water for most of the day on Friday, according to Groton Utilities.

Repairs needed to be made to a valve in the Bishop Lane area after water began leaking into the street on Thursday, the utility posted on its Facebook page.

The valve provides water service to eight apartment buildings.

Groton Utilities said it hoped to have service restored by 6 p.m.