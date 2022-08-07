Norwich

17 People Displaced by Fire in Multi-Family Home in Norwich

Sean Flaherty

Firefighters battled a fire in a multi-family home in Norwich Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 5:15 a.m. in a home on 14th Street, according to fire officials.

Firefighters from several departments responded to fight the three-alarm fire.

Firefighters went into the home searching for a person who was reported missing, but determined there was no one inside. The missing person was later located outside and unharmed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one was injured, officials said.

In all, 12 adults and 9 children were displaced by the fire, according to officials.

The Red Cross assisted the families displaced by the blaze.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us