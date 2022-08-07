17 People Displaced by Fire in Multi-Family Home in Norwich

Firefighters battled a fire in a multi-family home in Norwich Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 5:15 a.m. in a home on 14th Street, according to fire officials.

Firefighters from several departments responded to fight the three-alarm fire.

Firefighters went into the home searching for a person who was reported missing, but determined there was no one inside. The missing person was later located outside and unharmed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one was injured, officials said.

In all, 12 adults and 9 children were displaced by the fire, according to officials.

The Red Cross assisted the families displaced by the blaze.