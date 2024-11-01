Several fire departments battle brush fire in Roxbury

Crews from several fire departments are battling a large brush fire in Roxbury Friday night.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it's one of nearly 100 brush fires they are monitoring.

Southbury police said Brown Brook Road is closed between Turrill Brook Road and South Street, which is in Roxbury.

The fire is located on South Street and DEEP officials believe a structure may also have caught fire.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.