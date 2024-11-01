Officials continue to call for support as brush fires spread around the state

Friday brought another Red Flag Warning for fire danger around Connecticut. It's an issue state officials continue to put out messaging about as brush fires rage around the state.

It’s expected to be a challenging weekend for firefighters as dry conditions persist around the state. Conditions are primed for spread.

“Leaves and everything are gorgeous but it's so dry that it's frightening, it's really scary we are getting no rain at all,” Elaine Tuneski, of New Britain, said.

The fires continue to get attention from people across the state.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“I have been watching it on the news and it's really frightening, I feel bad for the firefighters. They are getting no rest at all,” she said.

Friday brought a new sense of urgency due to stellar weather, but perfect conditions for fire spread as wind whipped and the sun shined down.

As firefighters chase dozens of fires around the state, state officials are continuing to repeat their messaging of safety with any source of fire.

“Fire growth and the probability of something igniting is at an extreme level, so that’s why we are super concerned,” Josh Cingranelli with the Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said.

They are again asking the public to put off any burning involving open flames and use extreme caution with any source of sparks or flames, including devices like grills.

Firefighters are on day 12 attacking the Hawthorne Fire in Berlin on Lamentation Mountain. It’s the state's largest fire, burning at about 127 acres.

Crews from Quebec have arrived to join crews from all over the country in containing and fighting the fire - including a hot-shot team from California.

“The problem with back east here is obviously all the leaves and how fast they fall this time of year,” Steven Meeks with the Groveland Hot Shots said.

Those leaves are offering fresh fuel for the fire; it’s a concern for firefighters statewide. State Emergency Management officials say rain is needed to extinguish burning fires and lower the risk for new fires.

While conditions remain dry, officials are asking the public to be a partner in curbing fire spread.

“We are getting fair warning on what to do and what not to do, hopefully people will heed the warning,” Tuneski said, “Praying for rain, praying for rain, yeah.”