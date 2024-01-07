Several flights in and out of Bradley Airport canceled due to snow

The snow has forced the cancellation of about 20% of flights at Bradley International Airport Sunday, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.
Most of the cancellations are of morning departures, the agency said.
There are some delayed flights as well.
Airlines are adjusting some schedules, but anyone flying in or out of Bradley today or Monday is urged to check with their airline before heading to the airport.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.