Bradley International Airport

Several flights in and out of Bradley Airport canceled due to snow

NBC Connecticut

The snow has forced the cancellation of about 20% of flights at Bradley International Airport Sunday, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Most of the cancellations are of morning departures, the agency said.

There are some delayed flights as well.

Airlines are adjusting some schedules, but anyone flying in or out of Bradley today or Monday is urged to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Bradley International Airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us