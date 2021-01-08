Several Injuries Reported in Killingly Crash

Several people were injured in a car crash in Killingly Friday night.

The accident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Route 6 at Cucumberhill Road on the Rhode Island/Connecticut state line.

Police said the accident involving multiple vehicles resulted in one person being extricated and flown to the hospital by Life-flight with serious injuries.

NBC Connecticut

Several other people were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed but has since been reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.