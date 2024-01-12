Several people displaced in Hartford fire

Two families are displaced after a fire tore through a multi-family home in Hartford on Friday evening.

District Fire Chief James Bancroft said crews were called to a home on Colebrook Street at about 3:50 p.m.

Firefighters believe that a space heater on the second floor of the home may have caught fire. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the second floor.

Everyone inside was able to escape before crews got to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The first floor suffered water damage and the second floor had fire and smoke damage, according to authorities.

Four adults and two children have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.