Several Roads Shut Down After Car Hits Home in Middletown

An investigation is underway in Middletown after a car hit a house on Saturday morning.

Crews responded to Washington Street near Butternut Street.

Middletown Fire Department said one person was trapped in the vehicle and was removed by firefighters.

There is no information on the condition of the person at this time.

No one in the home was hurt, police said.

The road is shut down at Route 66 and Butternut Street, and at Route 66 and Bernie O'Rourke Drive.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

