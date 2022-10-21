Several Schools Across CT Have Received Non-Credible Threats Friday: Police

Several schools across Connecticut have received non-credible threats on Friday, according to several police departments across the state.

Windsor Locks police said there was a swatting situation at Windsor Locks Middle School and everyone is safe.

Enfield police said they received a call just before 10:30 a.m. that there was an "active incident” at Enfield High School with multiple students reportedly injured.

Nothing suspicious was found and police determined there is no threat to students at Enfield High School and there have been no reports of incidents at any of the other Enfield schools.

The Darien Police Department said it is aware of several non-credible threats made to schools throughout Fairfield County and Darien officers will be present and monitoring all Darien schools for the rest of the day.

The threats come on the day that police departments from across Connecticut as well as police departments from across the country attend a funeral in East Hartford for two Bristol police officers who were shot and killed in an ambush-style attack in Bristol last week.

Stamford High School received a false report notification of a threat of an active shooter in the building at 8:55 a.m., according to officials.

The school was immediately put on lockdown and the Stamford Police Department responded and all protocols were followed by staff and students, Stamford officials said.

They said all necessary precautions were taken and in an abundance of caution, Stamford Police made the decision to lock down all Stamford Public schools until the threat was vetted.

Stamford Police determined that the report was a hoax and lifted the lockdown at Stamford High School at 9:30 a.m.

Stamford officials said the Stamford Police Department had been notified that other Fairfield County school districts received similar threats this morning.

Bridgeport officials said 911 received a swatting call about an active shooter at Harding High School and these calls are happening all over the state and the country.

