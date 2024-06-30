StormTracker

Severe thunderstorms are likely for this afternoon

By Darren Sweeney

The StormTracker weather team is monitoring the potential for showers and possible severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

A cold front approaching from the west will interact with an unstable airmass to produce the storms. The timeframe looks to be after 2 p.m.

The main threat from today's storms will be torrential rain, strong to possibly damaging wind gusts and the tornado threat is low, but not zero.

There are some indication a second round of storms could form after 6 p.m. It will be a day to be weather aware.

