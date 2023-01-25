west haven

Sewer Main Break Impacting West Haven Will Take Several Days to Repair: Officials

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A sanitary sewer force main break that's affecting several West Haven neighborhoods will take several days to repair, according to city officials.

The main break was reported Tuesday morning and crews expect to continue making repairs for the next several days.

Crews said the break happened in the area of Chestnut Street and Savin Avenue.

Areas impacted by the sewage main break include:

  • Beatrice Drive
  • Jessie Drive
  • Ida Lane
  • Kaye Road
  • Painter Drive
  • Platt Avenue
  • Hilltop Lane
  • Michael Drive

The Cove River and Oyster River pumping stations are also being impacted.

If sewage enters your home, city officials say you should call the West Haven Water Pollution Control Plant immediately. They can be reached at 203-937-3637. City officials say a crew will be dispatched to triage your home.

If you see a manhole cover bubbling over or water running along your street, you should call 203-937-3637.

