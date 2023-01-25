Sewer Main Break Impacting West Haven Will Take Several Days to Repair: Officials

A sanitary sewer force main break that's affecting several West Haven neighborhoods will take several days to repair, according to city officials.

The main break was reported Tuesday morning and crews expect to continue making repairs for the next several days.

Crews said the break happened in the area of Chestnut Street and Savin Avenue.

Areas impacted by the sewage main break include:

Beatrice Drive

Jessie Drive

Ida Lane

Kaye Road

Painter Drive

Platt Avenue

Hilltop Lane

Michael Drive

The Cove River and Oyster River pumping stations are also being impacted.

If sewage enters your home, city officials say you should call the West Haven Water Pollution Control Plant immediately. They can be reached at 203-937-3637. City officials say a crew will be dispatched to triage your home.

If you see a manhole cover bubbling over or water running along your street, you should call 203-937-3637.