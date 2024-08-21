Seymour

Seymour-Oxford Food Bank provides help after Sunday's damaging storms

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Connecticut

A vital lifeline for an area devastated by Sunday’s storm. The Seymour-Oxford Food Bank is providing help to those who lost so much. Volunteers said there’s a clear need.

“We are all together and helping everybody out at the same time.”

There’s a sense of duty for Karen Sopko who’s picking up food at the Seymour-Oxford Food Bank. She’s taking it to a family who lost their home on the Seymour-Oxford line.

Sunday’s strong storm destroying roads and buildings, devastating the area.

“It’s one less thing they have to worry about,” Sopko said.

Worries food bank Executive Director Kristina Walton is seeing from families across the Naugatuck Valley.

“The calls started coming and we’re just doing all we can just to make sure that everybody has access to food,” she said.

Walton said she made a public call for anyone who needed help to reach out and stop by the food bank, which is stocked with all types of essentials in a grocery store layout.

“Canned fruit. Huge. Disappears so fast. Super important to have,” she said.

Once people get inside the food pantry, they can access things like condiments and other non-perishable items. Families can get as much as the need depending on their family size.

“We don’t want them worrying about where their next meal is coming from,” Walton said.

She said donations have been coming in, but there are specific items like canned goods and bottled water that are especially needed if people aren’t able to cook at home.

“A lot of people cannot drink their water, so water is going to be super important,” Walton said.

She said the community support and the food being given out has been encouraging.

We are the valley and there is just a lot of heart here and we rally together. Not just in times like this but all the time,” she said.

The food bank said they have an Amazon wish list that people can donate to. Click here for more information.

