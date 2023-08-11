Shed fire in Mystic briefly halts Amtrak service

A fire broke out at a shed-type building owned by Amtrak in Mystic Friday afternoon.

It happened near the railroad tracks in the area of Washington Street and Jackson Avenue, according to fire officials.

Amtrak service was halted in the area for a short time due to heavy smoke, but has since returned to reduced operations, fire officials said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The fire was put out and there were no injuries.

Streets in the area that were closed have since reopened.