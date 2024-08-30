Shelton

Shelton police arrest two teens suspected in armed Facebook Marketplace robbery

Shelton Police logo
NBC Connecticut

Shelton police have arrested two teens who are accused of robbing a person who was planning to buy sneakers that had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

The victim called 911 around 9:45 p.m. Thursday to report the robbery.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

She said she planned to buy Air Jordan sneakers from a young man and a young woman she met on Facebook Marketplace.

When they showed up at her house, there was a disagreement over the price of the sneakers and she tried to get her money back, but the man pointed a gun at her and the alleged sellers drove off, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim told police about a paper license plate on the back of the SUV they showed up in and an officer saw a vehicle matching the description heading south on Bridgeport Avenue, then getting onto Route 8 North.

Police stopped the SUV and said they found a loaded stolen firearm and items connected to the Facebook Marketplace sale in the vehicle. 

A 19-year-old Bridgeport man and an 18-year-old woman from Bridgeport were charged with robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree

Local

New Britain 1 hour ago

One dead, one injured in New Britain crash

StormTracker 1 hour ago

High temperatures in 70s Friday and a look ahead at the Labor Day weekend forecast

The man was also charged with theft of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Bond was set at $100,000 and he is due in Derby Superior Court on Friday.

The woman posted a $50,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Sept. 16. 

This article tagged under:

Shelton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us