Shelton police arrest two teens suspected in armed Facebook Marketplace robbery

Shelton police have arrested two teens who are accused of robbing a person who was planning to buy sneakers that had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

The victim called 911 around 9:45 p.m. Thursday to report the robbery.

She said she planned to buy Air Jordan sneakers from a young man and a young woman she met on Facebook Marketplace.

When they showed up at her house, there was a disagreement over the price of the sneakers and she tried to get her money back, but the man pointed a gun at her and the alleged sellers drove off, police said.

The victim told police about a paper license plate on the back of the SUV they showed up in and an officer saw a vehicle matching the description heading south on Bridgeport Avenue, then getting onto Route 8 North.

Police stopped the SUV and said they found a loaded stolen firearm and items connected to the Facebook Marketplace sale in the vehicle.

A 19-year-old Bridgeport man and an 18-year-old woman from Bridgeport were charged with robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree

The man was also charged with theft of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Bond was set at $100,000 and he is due in Derby Superior Court on Friday.

The woman posted a $50,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Sept. 16.