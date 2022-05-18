shelton

Shelton Printing Shop Helps Honor Late Teen With T-Shirts

The giant "7" on the shirts represent the number James McGrath wore as an athlete and the baby blue represents his favorite color.

By Dominique Moody

The Shelton community is coming together to remember 17-year-old James McGrath who was stabbed and killed this weekend.

The process of memorializing 17-year-old James McGrath is taking shape inside Shelton Printing.

"We're already up to 100 t-shirts today, yesterday we were close to 500 shirts," said Adam Kuna, who owns the printing shop.

Kuna has worked with the community during the last couple of days to create the shirts ahead of Wednesday night's lacrosse match between Fairfield Prep and Shelton High School.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

McGrath played for Fairfield Prep's lacrosse team.

Adam Kuna (R) with Sabrina Angiolillo (L) inside Shelton Printing Shop.

The giant "7" on the shirt represents the number McGrath wore as an athlete and the baby blue represents his favorite color.

Sabrina Angiolillo stopped by the shop to get shirts made for her family. Angiolillo's daughter went to middle school with James, also known as Jimmy by his friends.

Shelton Printing shop workers help to create "7" shirts ahead of a lacrosse match between Fairfield Prep and Shelton High.

“It’s really nice to see everybody come together like this for such a tragic event," Angiolillo said. “A lot of people don’t know each other but we’re all coming together as one family so it’s, it’s warming.”

Local

black rock canines 42 mins ago

New Canaan Police Officer Surrenders Animals, Warrant Reveals More Animal Abuse Complaints

Meriden Mall 1 hour ago

Man Showers Meriden Mall Shoppers With Cash

The matchup between Fairfield Prep and Shelton High lacrosse teams is set to begin on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

sheltonstabbinglacrosseFairfield PrepShelton High School
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us