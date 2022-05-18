Shelton Printing Shop Helps Honor Late Teen With T-Shirts

The Shelton community is coming together to remember 17-year-old James McGrath who was stabbed and killed this weekend.

The process of memorializing 17-year-old James McGrath is taking shape inside Shelton Printing.

"We're already up to 100 t-shirts today, yesterday we were close to 500 shirts," said Adam Kuna, who owns the printing shop.

Kuna has worked with the community during the last couple of days to create the shirts ahead of Wednesday night's lacrosse match between Fairfield Prep and Shelton High School.

McGrath played for Fairfield Prep's lacrosse team.

The giant "7" on the shirt represents the number McGrath wore as an athlete and the baby blue represents his favorite color.

Sabrina Angiolillo stopped by the shop to get shirts made for her family. Angiolillo's daughter went to middle school with James, also known as Jimmy by his friends.

“It’s really nice to see everybody come together like this for such a tragic event," Angiolillo said. “A lot of people don’t know each other but we’re all coming together as one family so it’s, it’s warming.”

The matchup between Fairfield Prep and Shelton High lacrosse teams is set to begin on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.