Sherman man killed in crash across state line in New York

A 74-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a crash just over the state line in Dover, New York.

Joseph Hogan, of Sherman, was on State Route 55 in the Wingdale hamlet of Dover around 3:45 p.m. Thursday when he pulled out onto Route 22 in front of a tractor-trailer, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The tractor-trailer collided with Hogan's pickup truck, the sheriff said.

Hogan was taken to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hogan and the tractor-trailer driver were the only occupants of their vehicles, the sheriff said.