Sherman

Sherman man killed in crash across state line in New York

Ambulance written on the side of one.
NBC Connecticut

A 74-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a crash just over the state line in Dover, New York.

Joseph Hogan, of Sherman, was on State Route 55 in the Wingdale hamlet of Dover around 3:45 p.m. Thursday when he pulled out onto Route 22 in front of a tractor-trailer, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The tractor-trailer collided with Hogan's pickup truck, the sheriff said.

Hogan was taken to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he was later pronounced dead.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hogan and the tractor-trailer driver were the only occupants of their vehicles, the sheriff said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Sherman
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us