Shooting Between Moving Vehicles in Watertown Under Investigation

A shooting between two moving vehicles in Watertown on Tuesday night is under investigation.

Officers said there was a shooting between the occupants of two vehicles while driving recklessly on Bamford Avenue, Hubble Avenue, Mount Vernon and surrounding streets and in Waterbury around 10 p.m.

Investigators said the vehicles involved may be a small, light-colored SUV and a dark sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Watertown Police at (860) 945-5200. If you have relevant video footage of the vehicles that may be involved, you're asked to email it to tips@watertownctpd.org.