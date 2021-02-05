Woman Shot, Killed at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Boston

A woman was killed in a shooting at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Boston overnight, police confirmed Friday.

Boston Police and EMS found the woman with a gunshot wound in the area of 1 Ave de Lafayette, near the Boston Common, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. She was pronounced dead on scene. The medical examiner's office was there overnight.

Authorities are investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Meanwhile, another shooting on Capen and Evans streets in Dorchester left one person with life-threatening injuries overnight. No further information was immediately available.

The Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support for those in need at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.