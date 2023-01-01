Shooting Investigation Closes Both Sides of Route 15 in Hamden

A shooting investigation has closed both sides of Route 15 in Hamden on New Year's Day.

Troopers were called to Route 15 south near exit 60 around 2:20 a.m. after getting a report of two or more people with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

According to investigators, at least two people have been transported from the scene to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Route 15 is currently closed in both directions between exits 59 and 60. There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.