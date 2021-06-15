Shooting Victim Found After Crash in Bridgeport Has Died

Police are investigating a homicide after a man found with several gunshot wounds following a crash in Bridgeport on Monday night died.

Police responded to the 800 block of State Street at 7:41 p.m. Monday after ShotSpotter went off and people reported gunshots.

Two minutes later, there was a report of a crash at Park Avenue and State Street and police found a black Honda Accord that had crashed. The driver, 39-year-old Shamar Swinton, of Bridgeport, had been shot several times, police said.

Medics responded and brought Swinton to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he died, police said.

BPD responding to State St and Park Ave regarding a MVA w/injuries along with a ShotSpotter activation. Injured party on-scene. NFI information regarding injuries pic.twitter.com/wonv0XPg0W — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) June 14, 2021

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Winkler at 203-581-5244 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Bridgeport police also have a shooting investigation going on Tuesday morning that has closed part of Route 8 North.