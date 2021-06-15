Bridgeport

Shooting Victim Found After Crash in Bridgeport Has Died

The man died at the hospital and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

DALLAS SEGREGATED BY INCOME
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating a homicide after a man found with several gunshot wounds following a crash in Bridgeport on Monday night died.

Police responded to the 800 block of State Street at 7:41 p.m. Monday after ShotSpotter went off and people reported gunshots.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two minutes later, there was a report of a crash at Park Avenue and State Street and police found a black Honda Accord that had crashed. The driver, 39-year-old Shamar Swinton, of Bridgeport, had been shot several times, police said.

Medics responded and brought Swinton to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he died, police said.

Detectives are investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Winkler at 203-581-5244 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Local

Bridgeport 2 hours ago

Shooting Investigation Closes Part of Route 8 North in Bridgeport

WOODSTOCK 2 hours ago

4 People Taken to Hospital After House Fire in Woodstock

Bridgeport police also have a shooting investigation going on Tuesday morning that has closed part of Route 8 North.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us