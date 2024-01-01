Shooting victim found in vehicle that went off a road in Ansonia

A man who drove off the road in Ansonia early Monday morning had been shot, according to police.

Officers responded to East Main Street and Tremont Street around 1:20 a.m. on New Year’s morning after receiving several 911 calls reporting a shooting and a vehicle on the sidewalk.

The male in the driver’s seat had been shot, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital and he is in stable condition.

Police determined that the shooting happened on South Cliff Street near Cottage Avenue and the driver drove to East Main Street before driving off the road onto the sidewalk.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 203-735-1885, the anonymous tips or use Tip411.