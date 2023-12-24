Christmas Shopping

Shoppers flock to stores, malls on Christmas Eve

"I waited until Christmas Eve because I wanted everything to be fresh," said Katrina Friedt, of Southington.

By Jolie Sherman

It was another busy shopping day, even on Christmas Eve.

Shoppers say they were buying food for a fresh Christmas dinner or gifts for a memorable holiday celebration.

"Today, I'm running last-minute errands and preparing for New Years' and Christmas," said Sharon Pope, of Hartford.

That's exactly what Katrina Friedt from Southington was up to Sunday morning.

Freidt was out preparing for a Christmas Eve party of eight. Except, she doesn't call it 'last-minute' shopping.

"I waited until Christmas Eve because I wanted everything to be fresh," said Friedt. "I've got Trader Joes, heading over to Stew Leonard's, and I already picked up my shrimp, so I'm ready to cook for this evening."

There may even be some benefits to shopping so close to Christmas. Westfarms Mall spokesperson Amanda Sirica says prices tend to drop.

"If you're a last-minute shopper, it definitely pays off because the discounts are great," said Sirica.

Inside the mall this weekend were sisters shopping for their loved ones and doing little self-care, too. 

"We started with us first, then went to mom and dad. Can't come to the mall and not get yourself something," said Lauren Cummins, of West Hartford.

But no matter when you start gearing up for the holidays...

"I got Kate Spade, Hollister, also Apple," said William Hill, of Meriden.

Shoppers say it's the thought that counts. 

"I did a lot of online shopping. So, everything came. I unboxed everything and wrapped last night," said Friedt.

Some say it's about family more than anything.

"All three of our children, and three grandchildren are coming in from Boston, so they'll be home for Christmas," said Pope.

This article tagged under:

Christmas Shopping
