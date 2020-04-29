Shoppers Turn to Local Farms Over Grocery Stores During Health Crisis

Community Supported Agricultural is becoming a growing trend among shoppers looking to pick out fresh produce from farms. It's an option many people say helps them avoid large crowds at local grocery stores.

The familiar option of picking up your weekly produce from local farms is gaining traction heading into the growing season around Connecticut.

Jennifer Villa is the owner of Farmington Farm Truck and offers a CSA. option for new and regular customers.

"It's an opportunity to get a mix of what's in season every week," said Villa. "We're also seeing a lot of people come in and buy their own vegetables to grow themselves."

Villa mentions that the growing season is underway and while her CSA program doesn't start until July, her customers are calling in weekly for grocery orders.

"We've got sweet potatoes, lettuce microgreens and a lot of dairy like milk, ice cream even yogurt," said Villa. "We're also making it convenient for our customers, they can call ahead and we'll prepare their groceries for them and drop them off in their car when they come to pick them up."

Farmington Farm Truck's CSA program is for 12 weeks for $475. They offer fruits, vegetables, eggs, dairy, and bread.

Mary Tribuzio is one of the people who enjoys shopping at local farms

"I'm so supportive of it especially today with what's going on," said Tribuzio." It's a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the sun without any lines.

Farmers told NBC Connecticut that there's no pressure to sign up for the CSA program because they're still offering a variety of fresh produce that you can come in and pick up.

Diane Karabin is the owner of Karabin Farms in Southington. Karabin said she's seen an influx of people interested in the program.

"I've had three people call me to sign up just this morning," said Karabin. "It's a 15-week program that people can buy into, $600 for the season which averages out to about $40 a week."

The Karabin Farms CSA offers half-a-gallon of milk, a dozen eggs, a meat product, fruits, and vegetables.