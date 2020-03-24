Shoppers Turning to Local Farms for Groceries

Some Connecticut farmers are finding an unexpected positive from the coronavirus pandemic - many residents are turning to shopping local to get their groceries.

“It’s been a godsend to us pretty much that people are now reverting to the local farmers,” said Chris Bassette, co-owner of the Killam & Bassette Farmstead in South Glastonbury.

Bassette says when she heard shoppers at local supermarkets complaining about the shortages of all the things she sells at her farm, which has been around since 1893, she hopped onto social media to spread the word about her business and other local farms.

“We have our free-range eggs, our USDA pork, chicken meat, fire wood and we also offer local syrup and honey” she said.

On Tuesday, National Agriculture Day, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and the state’s agriculture commissioner were at a Suffield farm to remind people that Connecticut has plenty of locally grown food options. “Particularly now when families are home, we want them to think about supporting our farmers and purchasing Connecticut-grown products,” said Bysiewicz.

“If you have to be out, there are opportunities for you to put good practices into place. Keep your social distancing, support local businesses and buy some really great products,” said Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt.

To learn more about Connecticut’s farmers and find a place to buy food, click here.