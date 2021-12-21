SHOPRITE

ShopRite in Shelton Recalling Some Packages of Store-Made Ground Beef

ShopRite of Shelton is recalling store-made ground beef produced and sold on December 19.

The ground meat may contain small metal fragments, according to a release from the company.

The voluntary recall is for all store-made packages of ground beef with a sell-by date of December 19, 2021, that were prepared at the ShopRite at 875 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton. No other products sold at the ShopRite of Shelton and no other ShopRite stores in the area are affected by the recall.

"We are advising customers who purchased any of the recalled items at the store to return them for an immediate refund or replacement. ShopRite is also reaching out to Price Plus club card customers who purchased the products to alert them to the recall and to provide a refund that will be issued to their Price Plus cards," said Karen Meleta, a ShopRite spokesperson.

Customers with questions about the recall can call 1-800-746-7748 or ask in person at the store.

