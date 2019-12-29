Shots Fired Near Stop & Shop in Bloomfield

Bloomfield Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired into a parked car on Cottage Grove Road Sunday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the area outside of Stop & Shop after they received multiple 911 calls reporting gun shots.

According to police, two men were involved in a verbal altercation inside of the store before they exited and got into their vehicle. One of the men pulled out a pistol and fired several shots into a parked car that the other man was sitting in. There were no injuries.

The man who fired the shots, described as a hispanic or black male wearing a black shirt and ripped jeans, then fled the scene in a gray Toyota Corolla, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bloomfield Police.