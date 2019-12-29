POLICE

Shots Fired Near Stop & Shop in Bloomfield

Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired near Stop & Shop in Bloomfield.

By Kirsten Sanchez

police-lights-night-shutterstock_540846881

Bloomfield Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired into a parked car on Cottage Grove Road Sunday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the area outside of Stop & Shop after they received multiple 911 calls reporting gun shots.

According to police, two men were involved in a verbal altercation inside of the store before they exited and got into their vehicle. One of the men pulled out a pistol and fired several shots into a parked car that the other man was sitting in. There were no injuries.

Local

Westbrook 6 hours ago

Victim of Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run in Westbrook Dies

Norwich Sea Unicorns 10 hours ago

MLB Says it is Committed to Protecting Minor League Teams Amid Concern Over Future of Norwich Sea Unicorns

The man who fired the shots, described as a hispanic or black male wearing a black shirt and ripped jeans, then fled the scene in a gray Toyota Corolla, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bloomfield Police.

This article tagged under:

POLICEBloomfieldshots fired
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us