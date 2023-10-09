Show of support in Conn. for Israel following attack

There were prayers for the people of Israel at a gathering at B’Nai Israel of Southbury on Sunday.

While the fighting is happening thousands of miles away, many here have loved ones in Israel.

“I have friends and family. Thankfully, they are safe, but there is somebody here tonight who just found out that a family member was killed,” said Pauline Zimmerman, Jewish Federation of Western Connecticut president.

They remembered those lost, prayed for the injured and had a message of hope and peace.

“The events in Israel are so traumatic and are so tragic and are affecting our community so deeply that we felt we should not wait at all and we should come together as a community and process our feelings right now,” said Rabbi Eric Polokoff of B’Nai Israel of Southbury.

Also voicing their support for Israel was the UJA-JCC Greenwich which says the attack by Hamas came as a complete surprise.

“We're talking about taking civilians hostage and parading them in the streets of Gaza. Torture. It's just unfathomable, right?” said Pam Ehrenkranz, UJA-JCC Greenwich CEO.

Ehrenkranz has children and grandchildren in Israel.

With school canceled and stores closed, she says her family is hunkering down to protect themselves.

“They are living a nightmare, in and out of bomb shelters, having young children woken up in the middle of the night, hearing sirens, booms,” said Ehrenkranz.

More pro-Israel events are being organized.

A rally is planned outside of West Hartford Town Hall Monday at 4:00pm.